DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.04.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.06. 2,933,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,806. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.