Dicks Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

