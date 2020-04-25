Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives $21.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.85. 214,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,344. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

