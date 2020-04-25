Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.95 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 76.20 ($1.00), approximately 502,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 253,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($1.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

