DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut DNB ASA/S to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut DNB ASA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. DNB ASA/S has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts forecast that DNB ASA/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a positive change from DNB ASA/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 7.17%. DNB ASA/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

