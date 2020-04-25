Dock One Day Trading Volume Tops $249,568.00 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Kucoin and CoinBene. Dock has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $249,568.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.02574923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00214937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,145,469 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

