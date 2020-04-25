Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

DG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,054. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.16. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

