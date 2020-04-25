Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,910. The company has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

