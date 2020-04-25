Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,333. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

