Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,417,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

