Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

DOV stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Dover by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

