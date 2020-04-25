DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

DRD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of DRD stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 660,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,597. The firm has a market cap of $631.26 million, a P/E ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 0.22. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

