Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 48,976 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 27,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

About Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

