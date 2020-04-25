Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 99,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

