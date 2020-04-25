Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of DX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. 430,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,921. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Barry Igdaloff acquired 101,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $887,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

