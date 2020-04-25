e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 1,947,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,065.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock worth $1,559,061. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

