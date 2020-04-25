Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DNB Markets lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.24.

Shares of EGLE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 113,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

