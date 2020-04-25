Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $400.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

