Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Shares Down 0.7%

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.85), approximately 278,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 459,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.89).

The company has a market cap of $772.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 440.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 17.73.

Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

