EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. EDRCoin has a market cap of $23,451.21 and approximately $11.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

