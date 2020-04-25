Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $231.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cfra from $201.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.26.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.48. 1,772,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

