Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Shares Up 16.9%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)’s stock price shot up 16.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.38, 698,824 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 361,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens cut shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,060,466 shares of company stock worth $2,538,278. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

