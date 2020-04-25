Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $158.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $157.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.93. 4,414,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,701. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.