Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cfra from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

