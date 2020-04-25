Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 307,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 116,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.93. 4,414,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,701. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

