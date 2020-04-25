Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE AKO.B traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $696.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

