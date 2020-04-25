Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Emerson Electric from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.27.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 598,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.