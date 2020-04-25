Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.27.

EMR traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

