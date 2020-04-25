Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EMR. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 5,052,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

