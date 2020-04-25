Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.27.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 5,052,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.