Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,756,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,146,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

