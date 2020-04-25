Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.00. Enerplus shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 2,028,257 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ERF. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

