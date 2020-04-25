Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $451,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,219,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,860,594. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

