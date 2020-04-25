Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,658,234 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 52.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $163,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,555,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after buying an additional 406,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,553,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,584,742. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

