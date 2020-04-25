Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $993.50 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $993,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,139 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

