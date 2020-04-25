Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,865 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Adobe worth $167,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.10. 2,143,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

