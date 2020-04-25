Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $171,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.83. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

