Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $164,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.32. 1,537,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,130. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

