Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Medtronic worth $186,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.