Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,898 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $129,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.68. 1,032,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,451. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

