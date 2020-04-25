EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 1,392,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.33%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in EPR Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

