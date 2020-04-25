EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Down 3.7%

EQ Inc (CVE:EQ)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.04, approximately 48,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 51,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 million and a PE ratio of -24.50.

EQ Company Profile (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, a digital marketing agency, provides mobile, Web, social, and video advertising solutions that enable advertisers to target their intended audience. The company's platform uses a proprietary data-analytics system that develops algorithms to interact with advertising exchanges to bid on and purchase individual advertising impressions that are targeted to a specific individual or audience.

