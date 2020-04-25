EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $14.25. EQT shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 17,448,811 shares.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of EQT by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

