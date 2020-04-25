Equitec Specialists LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.2% of Equitec Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.81. 2,336,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,986. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

