Ethos (ETHOS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.65 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.04512382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013263 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Ethos Profile

ETHOS is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.