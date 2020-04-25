E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,565 shares during the quarter. E*TRADE Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of E*TRADE Financial worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETFC shares. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 1,452,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,601. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.