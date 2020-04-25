Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Down 2.5%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $490.54 and last traded at $526.05, approximately 114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $539.50.

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

