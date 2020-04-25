Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC) Shares Up 10.4%

Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $10.95, 70,777 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 986% from the average session volume of 6,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C Company Profile (NYSE:XAN.PC)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

