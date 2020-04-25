Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.62.

EXEL stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,274. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,200 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,531 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,801 shares of company stock worth $11,253,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

