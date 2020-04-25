Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

EXFO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Exfo from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.86.

NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exfo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exfo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

